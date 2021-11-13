Big Stone Gap officer shot in line of duty

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving Big Stone Gap police officer, Michael Chandler, Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The release said the Big Stone Gap police officer was shot after responding to a residence on that street.

Officer Chandler was transported to Norton Community Hospital with “life threatening injuries.”

The shooting is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police.

