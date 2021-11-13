Advertisement

Big Stone Gap officer shot in line of duty

(The Town of Big Stone Gap Facebook page)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting involving Big Stone Gap police officer, Michael Chandler, Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Virginia State Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The release said the Big Stone Gap police officer was shot after responding to a residence on that street.

Officer Chandler was transported to Norton Community Hospital with “life threatening injuries.”

The shooting is under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault
Missing person in London
Police: Missing teenager reported in London
Missing person in Somerset
Somerset Police ask for help locating missing teenager
WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers
Cassidy Rowe signs with UK
WATCH: Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe signs with Kentucky

Latest News

wymt
Play of the Night - OT
Gavel and Jail
Elkhorn City attorney sentenced to more than three years in federal prison
Staff at Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club receive donation from local motorcycle club - 6:00 p.m.
Staff at Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club receive donation from local motorcycle club - 6:00 p.m.
Corbin Church at 6pm
Corbin Church at 6pm