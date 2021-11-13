Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old boy from California

An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento,...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Leo Norvell who was abducted from Sacramento, Calif., by Joshua Yago, 30.

Leo is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

Yago is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pound. Yago also has a tattoo on his right eye.

They were last seen in a 2011 gray BMW 328i with California license plate 6NTU367

Authorities say Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information should call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault
Missing person in London
Police: Missing teenager reported in London
Missing person in Somerset
Somerset Police ask for help locating missing teenager
WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers
Cassidy Rowe signs with UK
WATCH: Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe signs with Kentucky

Latest News

A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
A California man found 3 bears eating his food and ransacking his home last month.
Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen
wymt
Play of the Night - OT
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60