What to know as hunting season begins

(wsaw)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - November 13 marks the beginning of modern gun deer hunting season.

If you plan to go hunting soon, there are a few important things to know before setting out.

Hunters are all required to wear hunter orange on their chest, back and head.

If you will be using a tree stand, make sure you are harnessed in and the stand is attached to the tree properly.

Hunters born after January 1, 1975 must have a hunter’s education card. Children between ages 12 and 16 must have a youth license or deer permit.

If you need to report any deer poaching, you can call 1-800-25-ALERT or a local KSP post.

The season lasts until November 28.

