Advertisement

WATCH: Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe signs with Kentucky

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe is signing to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Rowe led Shelby Valley to win the 15th Region All “A” Classic last season. The Lady Kats finished 12-11 overall and 11-6 in the region. Last season Rowe averaged 12.9 points per game, hitting 44 three-pointers, shooting more than 45 percent from the field.

Rowe committed to Kentucky when she was a freshman in high school.

“Cassidy in a Kentucky kid that has decided to join BBN and we are excited that she’s a Wildcat. Cassidy is a blue-collar player that is committed to doing whatever it takes to be successful. She has dealt with some injuries and fought hard to get back to 100 percent. We have never doubted her, and they have never doubted us. Cassidy has the intangibles that we need; coachable, high motor and a phenomenal work ethic. She will impact the game on both ends of the floor with her hustle and scoring ability,” said Head Coach, Kyra Elzy.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault
Judge: Gov. Jim Justice must pay $2.9M settlement with Kentucky
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

Latest News

East Ridge Lady Warriors
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Lady Warriors
Kentucky Women cruise against North Alabama - November 11, 2021
Kentucky Women cruise against North Alabama - November 11, 2021
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Girls - November 11, 2021
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Girls - November 11, 2021
Dre’una Edwards tied her career-high with 27 points
Big second half lifts No. 13 Kentucky Women’s Basketball past North Alabama