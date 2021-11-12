WATCH: Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe signs with Kentucky

(WYMT) - Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe is signing to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Kentucky is the move😻💙 https://t.co/xhI3PATzax — Cassidy Jo Rowe (@cassidyballer5) November 10, 2021

Rowe led Shelby Valley to win the 15th Region All “A” Classic last season. The Lady Kats finished 12-11 overall and 11-6 in the region. Last season Rowe averaged 12.9 points per game, hitting 44 three-pointers, shooting more than 45 percent from the field.

Rowe committed to Kentucky when she was a freshman in high school.

I’m very blessed to announce that I have committed to the University of Kentucky to play basketball! #BBN 💙😇🏀 pic.twitter.com/JS3YB2OG1h — Cassidy Jo Rowe (@cassidyballer5) August 7, 2018

“Cassidy in a Kentucky kid that has decided to join BBN and we are excited that she’s a Wildcat. Cassidy is a blue-collar player that is committed to doing whatever it takes to be successful. She has dealt with some injuries and fought hard to get back to 100 percent. We have never doubted her, and they have never doubted us. Cassidy has the intangibles that we need; coachable, high motor and a phenomenal work ethic. She will impact the game on both ends of the floor with her hustle and scoring ability,” said Head Coach, Kyra Elzy.

#BBN show this KY girl some love . @cassidyballer5 Welcome to the Wildcat Family. You bring so much to our program:



☑️ TOUGHNESS

☑️ Smart PG

☑️ Hard working



💙 We are blessed to have you join the family. Let’s make some #BlueMagic 💫 pic.twitter.com/r1wJ9efjUI — Kyra Elzy (@UKCoachLZ) November 10, 2021

