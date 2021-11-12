Virginia State Police seeking tips in Wise County hit-and-run

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help with locating a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday evening in Wise County, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Deputies with the Virginia State Police say a man was hit while jogging along Hurricane Road towards Johns Road between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The jogger was thrown into a ditch and discovered by a passerby several minutes later, according to state police.

The man was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the car was a 1999 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front and/or side and a missing passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police by calling 276-228-3131 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.