Thacker Memorial celebrates veterans with annual event

Johns Creek DAV Chapter 166 salutes during the annual Veterans Day event.
Johns Creek DAV Chapter 166 salutes during the annual Veterans Day event.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Thacker Memorial hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, bringing dozens of people to Annie E. Young Cemetery.

The event included words from Larry Thacker and Raleigh Thacker Wells, local pastors Richard Meek, Tommy England, and Donnie Hall, and special singing from David Taylor and Jordan Gibson- celebrating the men and women who fought and fight for the nation’s freedom.

Guest speaker Dr. Lee Watts, Chaplain to the State Capitol, said annual events like the one hosted by the Thackers are important to keeping the American spirit alive.

“I love coming out here to Pikeville for Veterans Day,” he said. “Every year, it touches the heart and it just reminds us the price that was paid by our veterans. It’s easy for the heart to forget and the Bible even tells us that we need to set aside time to remember things.”

Dr. Watts, who served in the Air Force for 11 years and is a combat veteran of the Iraq War, said Veterans Day reminds him of those who served before him.

“Veterans Day reminds me of the Vietnam veterans. When I came home from Baghdad, I came home to heroes welcome. Those men did not. And because of what they went through coming home, is the reason me and my comrades in arms were able to come home to a hero’s welcome. It’s the one that they should have had.”

