Sunshine returns with cooler temperatures for Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The rain from the cold front moved out overnight, but the cooler air will stay with us all the way into the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Outside of a few morning clouds, the forecast looks pretty good today. Most of us should wake up with some sunshine that will last through much of the day. Highs will definitely not be in the 70s today. I think most of us will be lucky to see the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds start to increase again tonight as a weak disturbance moves through and, depending on temperatures, could be anything from cold rain to some wintry mix by the early morning hours of Saturday. It’s something we have to keep a close eye on. Our forecast lows right now are in the mid-30s.

Weekend Forecast

Even with some sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, temperatures will struggle to climb. Our highs on Saturday will fight to get into the low 40s. We will drop into the low 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies. Sunday, I think we make it to 50, but the clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening hours as another disturbance makes its way into our region by Sunday night. That is another interesting setup because it will last through the overnight hours and lows are forecast to drop into the low 30s, so some of the higher elevations may see some snowflakes.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds, we will start the new work and school week on a dry note. Those nice conditions will last through about mid-week before another cold front comes through next Thursday. Highs on Monday will be in the 40s, jump into the 50s on Tuesday and potentially get back into the 60s by Wednesday.

Welcome to the rollercoaster that is mountain weather.

