The story of ‘Mountain Santa’ continues

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The tradition of ‘Mountain Santa’ spans more than 40 years.

“Oh man it was… I loved it. I used to come out here and play with the toys while he worked and I enjoyed it so much,” said Harlan County Native & Mountain Santa Jr. Jordan Howard.

The tradition was started by Jordan’s father, Mike Howard who died in 2018.

“Dad was a Christian man and he was wonderful. He was a wonderful man, he sure was,” he said.

To honor his dad, Jordan decided to continue this yearly tradition.

“He influenced me. Before he died, he asked me if I’d promise to take it over and I of course I told him I would,” he said.

Plans are currently in place to spread joy once again this upcoming holiday season.

“It’s a joy to see a kid come out with a smile on its face. It is…you know. They’ll get so excited, they’ll run out of the house barefoot when they hear us coming… it is, they do,” said Volunteer Jason Saylor.

Saylor said the tradition is about making a child’s Christmas one they will never forget.

“We give them all treat bags, then the presents wrapped and the way we do the presents, we tell them you know how ever many the Lord lays on your heart to give, a kid, give it. Lord says give it 5, give it 5. We don’t hold back,” he said.

For Howard, he said he looks forward to spreading holiday cheer again, just like his dad always did.

“It ain’t skipped a beat. It’s still going good but I got to keep the Lord in it and that’s what I do,” he said.

Howard said he anticipates more than 3,000 toys are expected to be handed out this year.

To donate toys, you can visit the workshop at 268 Santa Lane or send donations to Mountain Santa Jr (Jordan Howard) at P.O. Box 712 in Wallins.

