Somerset Police ask for help locating missing teenager

Missing person in Somerset
Missing person in Somerset(Somerset Police Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for help to find a missing person.

Kendall Honeycutt, 16, has been missing since November 5. She was last seen at the Oakdale Village Apartments in Somerset.

If you have any information, you can call Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Joe Criswell at 606-678-5178 or call 911 to report.

