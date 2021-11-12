Somerset Police ask for help locating missing teenager

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Somerset Police Department are asking for help to find a missing person.

Kendall Honeycutt, 16, has been missing since November 5. She was last seen at the Oakdale Village Apartments in Somerset.

If you have any information, you can call Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Joe Criswell at 606-678-5178 or call 911 to report.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.