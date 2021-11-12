Advertisement

Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick signs with Thomas Moore

Shelby Valley's Alyssa Elswick signs with Thomas Moore
Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick signs with Thomas Moore(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
(WYMT) - Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick signed with Thomas Moore Women’s Basketball on Fridday.

The senior led the Lady Kats in points and rebounds last season, averaging 15.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“It’s so surreal because the whole time you’re playing AAU, going through the whole recruiting process and everything, you never think you’re good enough. It sucks to say, but you’re just like gosh am I really good enough to play? Because you play AAU, against all these high-level players and I mean it’s just crazy. To see it finally become reality, I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I am still kind of in shock that I actually get to do what I have wanted to do for so long,” added Elswick.

