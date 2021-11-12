Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick signs with Thomas Moore

(WYMT) - Shelby Valley’s Alyssa Elswick signed with Thomas Moore Women’s Basketball on Fridday.

Big day for @lady_valley!! First up @alyssa_elswick1 signing with Thomas Moore and @cassidyballer5 signing with UK is up next! @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/qL517JJE9R — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) November 12, 2021

The senior led the Lady Kats in points and rebounds last season, averaging 15.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.

“It’s so surreal because the whole time you’re playing AAU, going through the whole recruiting process and everything, you never think you’re good enough. It sucks to say, but you’re just like gosh am I really good enough to play? Because you play AAU, against all these high-level players and I mean it’s just crazy. To see it finally become reality, I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I am still kind of in shock that I actually get to do what I have wanted to do for so long,” added Elswick.

