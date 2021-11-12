Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Letcher Central returns new leadership at head coach, and are optimistic about the return to normalcy after a season full of COVID-19.

“It means a lot, the home team, being born and raised here, being able to like, people look up to me and being a leader and stuff means a lot,” added senior, forward James Ison.

The Cougars kick off 2021-22 at home, hosting Knott Central at 7:30 p.m. on December 2nd.

