Advertisement

Roundball Preview: East Ridge Lady Warriors

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - 2021 was a growing year for East Ridge, adapting to a new coach and COVID-19 protocol.

“With COVID and all the stoppages it was tough at times, but I feel like we got better and better as the season went on and we carried that momentum into our off season and have worked really hard in our offseason,” said head coach Adam Farmer.

The Lady Warriors start their season hosting Prestonsburg on November 30 at 7:30.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Council votes to remove councilman who used racial slur, after another councilman resigns
KSP ask for help locating suspect
KSP officials ask for help finding suspect in Harlan County

Latest News

Kentucky Women cruise against North Alabama - November 11, 2021
Kentucky Women cruise against North Alabama - November 11, 2021
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Girls - November 11, 2021
Roundball Preview: East Ridge Girls - November 11, 2021
Dre’una Edwards tied her career-high with 27 points
Big second half lifts No. 13 Kentucky Women’s Basketball past North Alabama
Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars
Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars