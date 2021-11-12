Roundball Preview: East Ridge Lady Warriors

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - 2021 was a growing year for East Ridge, adapting to a new coach and COVID-19 protocol.

“With COVID and all the stoppages it was tough at times, but I feel like we got better and better as the season went on and we carried that momentum into our off season and have worked really hard in our offseason,” said head coach Adam Farmer.

The Lady Warriors start their season hosting Prestonsburg on November 30 at 7:30.

