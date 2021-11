LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Police Department officials posted on Facebook recently asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Skylar Seagraves, 15, was last seen on November 6 at the McDonalds on South Laurel Road. Police say she is approximately 5′5″.

Anyone with information can call (606) 878-7000 or London Police at (606) 878-7004.

