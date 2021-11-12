Advertisement

Pike Central hosts interactive art workshops

Pike Central hosts art workshop
Pike Central hosts art workshop(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Extension Fine Arts and the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts brought Rae Goodwin, a professor and artist, to Pike Central to host workshops on Friday.

Goodwin’s interactive art project, called “Grandparents as Superheroes,” is meant to help children see the hidden “superpowers” their grandparents have.

In the workshops, kids come up with superhero names and draw pictures of their grandparents as those superheroes.

Officials said they think this is a nice way for children to recognize the impact grandparents have in their lives.

