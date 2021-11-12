Mother meets newborn son for the first time at 9 weeks old due to COVID-19 complications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – It took nine weeks for a mother to meet her second child after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to WBRC, Lynlee Nichols was admitted to a hospital in Montgomery, Alabama on Aug. 4.

She gave birth to a healthy son on Aug. 8 but couldn’t even hold him because she was COVID positive.

“I expected to deal with the physical aspect, but dealing with the anxiety and the overall PTSD, is the only way I can describe it, was something that I was not prepared for,” Nichols said of her experience not getting to see her son.

She said her nurses and health team recommended she see her newest child.

Baby Riley was 9 weeks old when Nichols finally got to meet and hold him for the first time.

“When they came in the door I just broke down. I was worried I wasn’t going to have a bond. I gave birth to a child I’d never seen, never held,” Nichols explained. “When he showed up, I was overwhelmed. And at this point I was so weak I could barely lift my arms up.”

Autoplay Caption

Nichols was in the hospital for a total of 105 days.

She spent 45 days in critical care before being transferred to Brookwood Medical Center, where she was put on life support to help her lungs.

“It was uncharted territory. Studies have shown ECMO is not helpful after the first week of ventilation which is why we were a little bit anxious to be putting her on after six weeks of ventilatory support,” Dr. Ronald M. Roan said.

She spent another 45 days in critical care before being admitted to the rehab unit.

Doctors thought Nichols would need a lung transplant, but she recovered and is no longer in need. They are calling her journey a COVID miracle story that they are excited to share.

Doctors and hospital staff planned a special parade Friday to celebrate Nichols’ discharge to honor her journey home.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.