Ky. doctor warns COVID-19 cases could rise again if more people don’t get vaccinated

Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more people are not vaccinated.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is seeing a plateau in COVID-19 cases, but doctors say that could change if more people are not vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the state passed a grim milestone of more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths. Governor Andy Beshear said cases are not dropping as fast as they were just a few weeks ago.

Baptist Health Dr. James Borders, also president of the Lexington Medical Society, says the new trend stems from not enough people getting vaccinated. Although the delta variant is still responsible for nearly all new COVID-19 cases, Borders says that could soon change.

“We have to remember that, as long as there are significant numbers of people that are walking around that are not vaccinated, the virus still has the opportunity to mutate.” Dr. Borders said.

He’s urging people to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already, and to get a booster shot if they have. With the holidays coming up, he says it’s important to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

“Be careful, with hand washing and do not touch your face with unwashed hands,” Dr. Borders said.

Doctors say, if you feel sick, avoid gathering around other people.

