Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault

DANA, Ky. (WYMT) - KSP Troopers are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Floyd County.

Troopers responded to a home on Spurlock Fork in the Dana community on Wednesday and found a man with stab wounds.

An initial investigation discovered a verbal argument between Wesley Senters and Timothy Senters became physical and lead to Timothy Senters being stabbed.

Senters was arrested and sent to the Floyd County Detention Center and is currently charged with Assault.

