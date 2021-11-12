Kentucky lawmakers move forward with effort to fully fund kindergarten programs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Representative James Tipton (R) of the 53rd Congressional District has pre-filed legislation that completely fund full day Kindergarten with state money.

Typically, school districts pick up half of the bill for full-day kindergarten using local tax revenue, while the state covers the other half. Representative Tipton would like to remove this cost on Kentucky schools.

In recent years nearly all of the 171 public school districts across the state pay the second half of the cost, but Tipton says there are six or seven that do not. Those schools still offer only half-day kindergarten.

In addition to getting those districts up to full days, this move hopes to free up funding in most Kentucky schools.

”I’ve talked to several schools districts,” said Representative Tipton. “I know some districts are putting those funds to early childhood education or they’re offering more spots in their preschool programs.”

Other districts told Rep. Tipton that the funds could go towards paying teachers a competitive salary, or to improving school security.

Jonda Prater, a Kindergarten teacher at East Perry Elementary School in Hazard described a half day as missing critical elements of a child’s early development.

“There’s so much that is expected out of Kindergartners right now that they do need a full day,” said Prater. “That gives them time to put in social playtime in addition to the academic work that is expected out of them.”

During the 2021 legislative session the state legislature agreed to fund 100 percent of full-day kindergarten, but only for the year.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.