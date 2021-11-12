Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces 70 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,296 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 759,935.

417 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 703 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 193 people remain in the ICU, with 102 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.53%.

The Governor also announced 70 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 10,214.

51 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Powell County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 83.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

