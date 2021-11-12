Despite $17 million loss, AppHarvest says it is on track with $150 million investment

MOREHEAD, Ky. (Herald-Leader) - Officials with AppHarvest remain optimistic about expansion and return on investment despite a falling stock price, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

In August, AppHarvest, based in Morehead, reported a net second-quarter loss of $32 million. That loss is attributed to the price of tomatoes hitting a ten-year low and a dip in the quality of the tomatoes.

CEO Jonathan Webb attributed the company’s problems to it’s inability to produce high quality tomatoes and scaling up their Morehead facility to 400 employees.

The company started the fourth-quarter by reporting higher than expected third-quarter sales. Officials reported that they sold 1.5 million pounds of tomatoes between July and September, amounting to a better than expected $543 million in sales. However, the company still reported a net loss of $17.3 million for the quarter.

“We’re entering into a second growing season with lessons learned and more experience under our belt,” Webb said. “We’re excited by the opportunity to raise the bar as we harvest this new season’s crop.”

At the same time, the company still plans to open three farms next year, in Berea, in Richmond, and in Somerset.

