Cooling down, with spotty shower chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our fall cold front has worked through the mountains, setting the stage for much cooler conditions heading into this weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Dry skies continue throughout the evening hours, however, a reinforcing shot of cold air looks to work in late tonight. This will lead to light showers trying to work into the area late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. As temperatures plunge into the lower to middle 30s overnight, we could see those rain showers and as some wintry mix or a few flurries by Saturday morning.

Any lingering precip should work out during the morning hours on Saturday, leaving partly cloudy skies and temperatures well below normal for Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs only manage to get into the middle 40s, even with sunshine working back into the region. We’re chilly again overnight as partly cloudy skies allow temperatures to tumble to near freezing once again.

Sunday and Beyond

Another weak system will try to head our way late Sunday night and into early Monday. After partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon fail to bring our highs out of the middle 40s, we’ll see clouds on the increase Sunday night. And again, a couple of showers will be possible that could end as a few flurries or a little bit of wintry mix by Monday morning. Lows stay in the lower 30s.

Things stay on the warmer side as we jump back up into the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies...setting the stage for another fall front late next week.

