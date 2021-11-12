Advertisement

Bodies of Ohio couple missing 3 years believed to be found

Crews search the Ohio River
Crews search the Ohio River(WXIX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (AP/WYMT) - Authorities say the bodies of an Ohio couple missing since 2018 are believed to have been found in a car submerged in the Ohio River.

Joni Davis and her longtime boyfriend and caregiver, Brian Goff, disappeared in June 2018.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said at a news conference that volunteer divers, who were working in the area on a different case, located a vehicle in the river with Goff’s license plate on it Wednesday night.

Abdalla said the vehicle was pulled from the water Thursday and the remains of two people were found inside.

Autopsies will be completed to confirm identities and determine causes of death.

