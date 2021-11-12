Asian lady beetles invading Kentucky homes as temps drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop in Kentucky, many families are getting a visit from Asian lady beetles.

The beetles have been seen invading homes in the bluegrass in recent weeks.

The Asian lady beetle is usually known as the ‘Halloween Beetle’ because during the autumn season they come for a warm place to hide around the first freeze.

“I think this often tracks with the first frost and it seems like we had a delayed onset of some of those really cold temperatures and that’s what drives them to start seeking these overwintering sites,” said Jonathan Larson, UK Extension Entomologist. “So, any sort of delay in that or fluctuations in temperature can result in odd invasions.”

The insects, when in defense mode, can emit a yellow acid that can make things messy and stain so it’s best to just remove them as quickly as possible.

“One big thing to do is to simply go around your house and vacuum things up, sweep things up if you see them in your home,” said Larson.

If you see them outside, it’s important to cut off their entry points so they can’t migrate inside.

“You do want to try and dispose of the bodies,” Larson said. “You don’t want to just leave them sitting there. That can attract other insects to the smell of their decay or other things like that.

Experts say the best way to get rid of them, if found outside in a cluster, is to spray them with soapy water and that should remove them from the area.

