Woman ‘paraded naked’ in Metro Corrections files lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate who said Louisville Metro Corrections Officers stripped off her clothes and paraded her around naked in the jail has revealed her identity and announced a lawsuit against LMDC officers.

Darcella Means is suing Officer Lasha Bearden and Officer Kenshonda Rudolph for crossing the line and embarrassing her.

Means wiped away the tears during a Thursday morning conference as her lawyer, Shaun A Wimberly Sr., talked about the pain she’s been in since the incident.

”I feel stressed, overwhelmed,” Means said. “[I’m] just trying to take it one day at a time.”

Means said every day she tries to regain her strength and recover from the embarrassment she said was caused by two Louisville Metro Corrections officers.

WAVE 3 News interviewed Means about what she went through two months ago.

According to the lawsuit, Means went into LMDC after failing a drug test to get addiction help through the “Enough is Enough” recovery program.

When getting processed, Means said Officers Lasha Bearden and Kenshonda Rudolph allegedly made her take off her clothes for a ‘strip search,’ the complaint states.

The lawsuit claims during one exchange, Officer Bearden said, “You think you are cute!”

Means then responded “Excuse me, but I don’t know either one of you all.”

After the conversation, Means said she walked through an open area for everyone to see her naked.

The lawsuit alleged men started yelling and screaming as she was being paraded down the area.

Means is suing for emotional, mental, damages and subsequent expenses.

”Changes need to be made at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections,” Wimberly said. “It’s unacceptable. She went unheard, she complained and all these individuals received was a warning and stated she should’ve been allowed to put her clothes on. Unacceptable.”

LMDC Deputy Director Steve Durham said the administration will not comment on pending litigation and that both officers are still employed.

Durham said the two officers were disciplined for escorting Means unclothed. Earlier reports obtained by WAVE 3 News state Rudolph was issued a written warning and Bearden was given a verbal warning.

