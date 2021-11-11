WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, WellCare joined the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) to host a job fair for WellCare’s Hazard call center.

The organization was offering $3,000 as a sign on bonus and hoped to hire more than 50 people from the job fair.

Officials with WellCare said they were thrilled with the turnout. More than 80 people from across the region showed up.

Officials said they want to hire 55 people out of those that showed up.

