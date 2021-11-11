Vigil held for Logan County crash victim

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A candlelight vigil was held Wednesday night for a young father killed in a car crash.

Shawn Chapman was 27 years old and died from injuries he suffered in the crash last Tuesday in Logan County.

Deputies say Joshua Akers was driving south on state Route 44 in Micco when he crossed the center line and hit the SUV that Chapman and three of his relatives were in.

“There was never a dull moment about Shawn,” Dochie Chapman, Shawn’s aunt, said.

Wednesday night, those close to Shawn lit candles and tied balloons to a cross at the spot where the crash happened.

They say it’s heartbreaking his 8-year old daughter will have to grow up without a father.

“It’s going to be rough,” Katherine Chapman, Shawn’s grandmother, said. “She thought the world of her daddy.”

Learning that investigators believe drugs were a factor with the man behind the wheel of the car that caused the crash makes the loss that much more painful.

“I can understand an accident, but an accident where drugs were involved that took an innocent man’s life for no reason, and his daughter has to grow up without a dad, I don’t understand that,” Dochie said.

“He shouldn’t have been taken out of this world, and I want justice done,” Katherine said.

Investigators say charges are pending. The family has been told Akers remains in the hospital.

Shawn’s cousin and daughter were also hurt in the crash. They’ve been released from the hospital, but his mother Pamela, who was driving, remains in the ICU at CAMC fighting for her life, the family tells WSAZ.

Shawn lived in Mingo County and worked at the Walmart in South Williamson.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.