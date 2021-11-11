Advertisement

VFW post in Letcher County hosts banquet to celebrate Veteran’s Day

VFW post in Letcher County hosts banquet to celebrate Veteran's Day(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A banquet was held Wednesday at the VFW Post 5829 in Whitesburg.

Hosted by the post’s Auxiliary, the event was a way for the community to support those who served in the military.

Department of Kentucky State Chaplain, Darren Atkins said a small fundraiser was held during the banquet to raise money for the Fisher House of Lexington.

“Essentially, it’s basically like the Ronald McDonald House for veteran families,” he said. “Whenever veteran families go into the VA hospital for treatment, they provide a place for them to stay with their loved ones.”

Atkins said more than 230 dollars was raised during the event.

