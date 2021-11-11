Advertisement

‘Santas’ in short supply this holiday season

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to...
A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa's helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about holiday humbug: It looks like Santa Claus might not be coming to every small town and city this year.

A tight labor market has many people across the U.S. unable to book one of Santa’s helpers to visit kids ahead of the holidays.

The head of a professional Santa Claus school in Denver said the region is down about 10-15% in Santas this year, while other Santa-staffing agencies say the demand is up over 120%.

One issue: Many older and heavier-set men are opting out of the job over concerns about their risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially in children who aren’t yet vaccinated.

Virtual or video visits are one solution that many are using to address the Santa shortage.

The current labor market has companies in other industries struggling as well, including trucking, veterinary services and hospitality.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Council votes to remove councilman who used racial slur, after another councilman resigns
Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard

Latest News

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as Houston concert continued
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
How the COVID-19 pandemic's end may look
Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman dashes to world record
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled