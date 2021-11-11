Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WYMT) - After losing some key offensive players, Pineville’s young players have some big shoes to fill this season.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s also an opportunity. You know, we lost our two leading scorers, about over half of our points, but that’s an opportunity for our new guys and returners to step up and go get those points,” added Pineville’s head coach, Brad Levy.

The Mountain Lions kick of the 2021-22 season at home on November 30, hosting Clay County at 7:30 p.m.

