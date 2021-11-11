Advertisement

Roundball Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

By Camille Gear
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - After finishing last season 11-11, Lawrence County comes into this season with higher expectations.

“I think that our kids have worked extremely hard and they are excited about the opportunity to compete,” added Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County Boys’ Head Coach.

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Morgan County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Council votes to remove councilman who used racial slur, after another councilman resigns
Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars
Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars
Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State
Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State
Roundball Preview: Pineville Mountain Lion Boys - November 10, 2021
Roundball Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Josh Paschal named Witten Collegiate Man of Year Semifinalist