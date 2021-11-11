Roundball Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs

(WYMT) - After finishing last season 11-11, Lawrence County comes into this season with higher expectations.

“I think that our kids have worked extremely hard and they are excited about the opportunity to compete,” added Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County Boys’ Head Coach.

The Bulldogs open their season on the road against Morgan County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

