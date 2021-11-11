Advertisement

Roger Burdette: Lawyers seek acquittal of charges in crash killing LMPD detective

Burdette’s lawyers filed a motion to vacate with the Jefferson District Court, stating errors...
Burdette’s lawyers filed a motion to vacate with the Jefferson District Court, stating errors within the trial require acquittal of his charges.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man found guilty in the death of LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht in a crash on Christmas Eve of 2018 is now seeking his charges acquitted and for a new trial.

Former Metropolitan Sewer District employee Roger Burdette was found guilty of murder and wanton endangerment by a jury after three hours of deliberation last Tuesday.

The jury recommended a 27-year sentence for Burdette with charges being served concurrently.

On Tuesday, Burdette’s lawyers filed a motion to vacate with the Jefferson District Court, stating errors within the trial require acquittal of his charges and entitle Burdette to a new trial.

Lawyers argued in court documents the commonwealth was allowed to introduce evidence that caused “undue prejudice to the defendant,” including pornography watch history from earlier the day of the crash as well as prior drug purchases.

Burdette will remain on home incarceration until sentencing on Dec. 17.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Council votes to remove councilman who used racial slur, after another councilman resigns