Police investigating thefts involving EKU’s aviation program

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re working to get more information about a theft involving Eastern Kentucky University’s aviation program.

It happened Tuesday at the Central Kentucky Regional Airport in Madison County.

EKU Police list eight theft reports of university-owned property.

EKU’s aviation program is based at the airport.

We have reached out to EKU to try and get more information about the thefts, but, so far, have not heard back.

