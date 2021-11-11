Advertisement

Perry County Schools give free meals to veterans

Perry County Schools
Perry County Schools(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Perry County Schools are looking to give back to veterans across the county.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett announced on Facebook the district will provide free breakfasts and lunches to those who served. He added the giveaway will not be limited to one particular school.

Perry Central nutritionist Alexis Martin said that this has been a district-wide tradition for many years.

“We’ve been doing it annually for as long as I can remember. I went to school at Perry Central and I remember us doing it when I was in school, so we’re just continuing the tradition,” Martin said. “Mr. Jett, our superintendent, he loves to do it every year. My papaw is a veteran so it feels great to serve people like him and give them a free meal.”

