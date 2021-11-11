Advertisement

Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State

Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State
Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of Tigers officially extended their baseball careers Thursday afternoon.

Zach Taylor and Gunner Collins signed their letter of intent to play at Morehead State.

The two say the decision to go to MSU was a no-brainer, especially together.

”He’s been my best friend my whole life so I think it’ll help a lot having him there with me,” Taylor said.

“Zach’s my best friend, man,” Collins said. “Me and Zach have been best friends since we were born. Our moms went to college together and they were roommates in college at UK. I haven’t known a life without Zach. It’s going to be like having my little brother with me.”

Collins led the Tigers in 2021 with 35 RBIs and Taylor led the team with a 1.27 ERA.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday,...
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking
Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Salyersville City Hall
Salyersville City Council votes to remove councilman who used racial slur, after another councilman resigns
Drivers rejoice! Highway 15 project completed ahead of schedule in Hazard

Latest News

Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars
Roundball Preview: Letcher Central Cougars
Roundball Preview: Lawrence County Bulldogs
Roundball Preview: Pineville Mountain Lion Boys - November 10, 2021
Roundball Preview: Pineville Mountain Lions
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Josh Paschal named Witten Collegiate Man of Year Semifinalist