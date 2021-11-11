Pair of Paintsville baseball players sign with Morehead State

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of Tigers officially extended their baseball careers Thursday afternoon.

Zach Taylor and Gunner Collins signed their letter of intent to play at Morehead State.

Out here in Paintsville to watch two Tigers (Gunner Collins and Zach Taylor) sign with @MSUEaglesBsball! pic.twitter.com/veA6IWMoxh — John Lowe (@JohnLoweWYMT) November 11, 2021

The two say the decision to go to MSU was a no-brainer, especially together.

”He’s been my best friend my whole life so I think it’ll help a lot having him there with me,” Taylor said.

“Zach’s my best friend, man,” Collins said. “Me and Zach have been best friends since we were born. Our moms went to college together and they were roommates in college at UK. I haven’t known a life without Zach. It’s going to be like having my little brother with me.”

Collins led the Tigers in 2021 with 35 RBIs and Taylor led the team with a 1.27 ERA.

