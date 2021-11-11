Movember: A month to recognize men’s mental health

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At every life stage, there is a pressure placed on men.

“I think that men… boys…men are trained more to hold their feelings in and to not be so open about these things,” said Randy Kloth, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor at Kentucky River Community Care (KRCC). “Of course this leads to further problems because it’s better to talk about what’s bothering you, troubling you and deal with it.”

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reports the suicide rate is four times higher for men than women.

“I think in general society can do better in the schools, the homes, talk to the young people, talk to boys I guess were mainly talking about boys and talk to them about feeling free to talk about what’s troubling them and bothering them and expressing emotions and identify those emotions,” Kloth said.

Staff at KRCC said it is important to realize the situation is dire. They said COVID-19 helped shed light on an already known problem.

“I think because of the COVID, people certainly want to talk to them, express more, increased amount of anxiety, depression,” Kloth said.

Every November, one movement works to address a variety of men’s health issues like prostate cancer, suicide in men and more. The movement is called Movember and it’s a time where men grow their mustaches to raise awareness for these issues.

“Anything we can do to encourage men to seek help and to be open about what’s bothering them, troubling them, what they’re dealing with any of that would be a great help,” he said.

Kloth wants all people, but specifically men to know they are heard.

“Seek help and to seek support if they have that and talk to people about what’s going on and be willing to deal with these things,” he said. “These are things that people should not be ashamed of.”

Kloth said KRCC has a crisis line. The number to call is 1-800-262-7491.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.