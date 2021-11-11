Letcher County Central High School hosts Veteran’s Day celebration

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To honor those who have served this Veteran’s Day, faculty and staff with Letcher County Central High School hosted a Veteran’s Day Celebration.

They began the celebration with a catered breakfast.

After breakfast, the school hosted a parade that went through the school parking lot.

The ceremony all together had more than 40 veterans in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.