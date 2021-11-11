Kentucky Men’s Basketball adds four during fall signing period

(WYMT) - Even by John Calipari era standards, the Kentucky men’s basketball team’s 2022 signing class is shaping up to be one of the best in school history.

Skyy Clark, Chris Livingston, Shaedon Sharpe and Cason Wallace – all four consensus five-star prospects in the class of 2022 – signed national letters of intent with UK on Wednesday.

Sharpe will enroll at Kentucky for the 2022 spring semester. Clarke, Livingston and Wallace will join the program for the 2022-23 season.

“I am really excited about this group,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “When you watch these guys play, the talent and upside is obvious, but what stands out to me about all four of them is how much they want this and want to be here. Their mentality and their drive separate them from their peers. They all wanted to play with one another and wanted the challenge of competing against the best every day. Big Blue Nation, I can’t wait for you to meet this group and watch them play.”

With the spring signing period still to go, UK is going to be in the mix for one of the top classes in the nation yet again. Rivals and 247Sports currently rank it as the top haul of the fall with four signees.

In every season but one of the Calipari era, the Wildcats have signed a top-three recruiting class according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index, which tallies major recruiting rankings and plugs them into a formula to calculate a consensus ranking. With the fall additions, Kentucky has signed 66 top-50 recruits, 52 top-25 players and 28 top-10 players (according to Rivals) in what will now be Calipari’s 14 recruiting classes at Kentucky.

The fall signing period began Wednesday and concludes Nov. 17. The spring signing period begins April 13.

