Judge: Gov. Jim Justice must pay $2.9M settlement with Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A judge has approved a request from Kentucky regulators to force West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay $2.9 million in fines.

The fines are for cleanup violations at some Eastern Kentucky coal mines. The Tuesday order comes from Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate.

It requires that the Justice companies finish reclamation work at the mines. Kentucky officials have called the violations at the Justice-owned mines “egregious.”

Most of the sites are surface mines. Under the agreement with Kentucky, the West Virginia governor and his son, Jay Justice, are personally, jointly liable for the $2.9 million penalty.

