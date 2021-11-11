Advertisement

Humane Association | Puppies found inside dumpster

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A foster family has been found for several puppies that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said were discovered inside a tote that had been tossed into a dumpster.

“When I saw them all huddled together in that tote, it broke my heart -- ‘cause they’re just so small,” said Savannah Reed, an employee at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The humane association says a good Samaritan rescued the five pups; they’re only a few weeks old.

Reed says she is not certain how long the pups were in the dumpster, but they were found suffering from malnourishment and worms.

“You can see their spine and ribs and such. Their bellies are swollen, too, per having worms and such,” Reed said.

The pups are not currently available for adoption.

As of now, the shelter is focused on making the pups healthy. They’ve already received vaccinations and medical treatment.

For the next couple of weeks, the pups will be fostered.

If you’re looking to adopt one of these pups, the shelter says they’ll be ready to find a loving home in a few weeks.

Anyone interested can contact the shelter here.

In a post on social media, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said the association is experiencing a big influx of puppies in need of foster homes. Although all five of these pups have found a foster home, the shelter is always looking for people to foster their other animals.

“We provide the supplies and medical care for our fosters, you provide them a safe home environment,” the post continued.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WellCare hosts job fair to find at-home workers
Police car
Kentucky State Police investigating Floyd County assault
Judge: Gov. Jim Justice must pay $2.9M settlement with Kentucky
Scratch-off Winner
Floyd County woman wins $200K from scratch-off on retirement day
Kristin Stevens, 27, is recovering after being on a ventilator since August
27-year-old Corbin woman recovering after being in hospital with COVID since August

Latest News

What to know as hunting season begins
Crews search the Ohio River
Bodies of Ohio couple missing 3 years believed to be found
Jonda Prater, a Kindergarten teacher, said that a full day is necessary for children to develop...
Kentucky lawmakers move forward with effort to fully fund kindergarten programs
Donate Life KY
Donate Life KY launches “Be The One” campaign
Pike Central hosts art workshop
Pike Central hosts interactive art workshops