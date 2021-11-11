Humane Association | Puppies found inside dumpster

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A foster family has been found for several puppies that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said were discovered inside a tote that had been tossed into a dumpster.

“When I saw them all huddled together in that tote, it broke my heart -- ‘cause they’re just so small,” said Savannah Reed, an employee at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The humane association says a good Samaritan rescued the five pups; they’re only a few weeks old.

Reed says she is not certain how long the pups were in the dumpster, but they were found suffering from malnourishment and worms.

“You can see their spine and ribs and such. Their bellies are swollen, too, per having worms and such,” Reed said.

The pups are not currently available for adoption.

As of now, the shelter is focused on making the pups healthy. They’ve already received vaccinations and medical treatment.

For the next couple of weeks, the pups will be fostered.

If you’re looking to adopt one of these pups, the shelter says they’ll be ready to find a loving home in a few weeks.

Anyone interested can contact the shelter here.

In a post on social media, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said the association is experiencing a big influx of puppies in need of foster homes. Although all five of these pups have found a foster home, the shelter is always looking for people to foster their other animals.

“We provide the supplies and medical care for our fosters, you provide them a safe home environment,” the post continued.

