‘Hometown Heroes’ celebration held in Pikeville for Veteran’s Day

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of students and community members gathered in downtown Pikeville for the “Hometown Heroes” Veterans Day celebration.

The event started on Main Street, as local JROTC students and a group of local veterans paraded through the street, with community members lining the route as they marched to the park.

Students sang songs and read letters to the veterans in attendance.

The event was planned by Lisa Sizemore, Pikeville Elementary, and the Main Street Program.

