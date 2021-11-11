Fall returns as cold front brings in rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re watching a cold front move through the mountains this evening, bringing us gusty winds, showers and much cooler temperatures.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Strong low pressure is working through the Great Lakes region this late week, dragging a cold front through the mountains. We’ve warmed up into the upper 60s ahead of this front, but big changes are working in. Showers, some gusty at times, look to move through the mountains, and behind them we’re bringing in much cooler weather. We’re headed down into the lower 40s overnight as showers wane and winds calm down slightly.

A couple of showers may last into Friday morning, but we should see a little bit of clearing during the day. Our colder airmass will really work in, with highs only getting into the middle 50s during the daytime hours. A few more clouds may work in during the evening, but we should continue to see dry skies continue for those district football championships. We’re on our way down into the mid 30s for overnight lows, however.

The Weekend and Beyond

A few more showers could linger into Saturday morning, but for the most part, we look to remain at least partly cloudy. Temperatures remain even cooler than Friday, with highs only getting into the middle to upper 40s. Similar conditions expected Sunday as another small system heads our way for Sunday and Monday. This will keep highs below average in those middle 40s. Some showers will be possible as well, ending as perhaps a flake or two early Monday morning...but that depends on the moisture left around.

This far out, models continue to disagree we look to warm up into the middle of next week as we await another fall front the models continue to hint at. We look to remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs work back up to near 60°.

