Eastern Kentucky-native Chris Stapleton wins big at 2021 CMA Awards

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Stapleton won song, single and album of the year at the Country Music Association Awards, and Luke Combs won entertainer of the year.

Stapleton took the awards for his song “Starting Over” and is nominated in three more categories, including entertainer of the year. The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time.

Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, was emotionally as he thanked the audience for its support.

Jimmie Allen became the second Black performer to win best new artist.

Luke Bryan hosted the show from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

