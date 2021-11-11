Cold front approaching the region, rain chances and a big temp drop on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Southwest wind looks to crank our temperatures up one more time early this afternoon, but rain and colder air will be here this evening.

Today and Tonight

While I think we start off this Veterans Day fairly calm with a mix of sun and clouds, the clouds will increase quickly by this afternoon and chances for showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, pick up with the cold front.

The front will move from north to south, so our neighbors in the northern and western counties will see the rain chances first as they race east the deeper into the night we get. Based on model data, I think the bulk of this system is out of here by midnight leaving us with slowly clearing skies overnight.

As for temperatures, I think we get pretty close to 70 again before the front moves through before crashing into the low 40s behind it.

Extended Forecast

I think we start our Friday with some sunshine mixed with clouds and stay dry for much of the day. Clouds will again increase in the afternoon and evening hours thanks to a weak disturbance that could bring us some rain or snow, depending on how low the temperatures drop. Right now, it looks like we top out in the mid to upper 50s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight. We’ll have to wait and see how that one plays out.

After a morning chance for sprinkles or snowflakes on Saturday, I think we dry out for most of the day and most of Sunday as well. Daytime highs will be much colder both days, only getting into the mid-40s on Saturday and upper 40s on Sunday. More chances for rain or snow are possible Sunday night into Monday as temperatures once again drop into the low 30s.

