2021 Kentucky KIDS COUNT data shows more needs to be done for minority children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) -The 2021 Kentucky KIDS COUNT county data book is the 31st annual report of both state and county data to measure and improve a child’s well-being. The 31st edition of the publication also features the latest data on 17 measures of a child’s well-being, showing whether outcomes for children across the Commonwealth have improved, worsened, or stayed the same over a five-year period.

“We at Kentucky Youth Advocates believe that when we measure outcomes for kids, we can change outcomes for kids. Achieving equity for Kentucky children means acknowledging that there are major barriers to opportunity based on zip code, income level, and, particularly, skin color that has created an unfair playing field,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates. “It means working together to identify and remove those barriers, build on community resilience, and boost up those most left behind. There is no doubt that we should prioritize the needs of children growing up in both urban and rural Kentucky, and the reality is that all children will benefit from policies that seek to remove those underlying barriers,” said Brooks.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many families in ways that do not yet show up in the data, the book identifies pre-existing challenges and areas of needed improvement.

How does Kentucky rate overall?

Economic Security - Top Trends:

1. The percentage of children living in poverty declined by 5% from previous data. However, the same cannot be said for minorities living in the commonwealth.

Rates remain much higher for Black (32 percent) and Latinx (30 percent) children and children of two or more races (33 percent) compared to White children (19 percent).

Permanently expanding the federal Child Tax Credit, making child care more accessible to working families, and protecting funding for current safety net programs would improve families’ financial stability, ensure children’s basic needs are met, and close the racial gaps in poverty rates.

2. The percentage of children living in low-income households declined by 4%

3. Rent insecurity declined 4% but nearly half of Kentucky renters (45 percent) continue to experience a high rental cost burden, in which households spend 30 percent or more of income on rent and utilities – an issue that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

In the Commonwealth’s 120 counties, 37 counties are not improving or are getting worse on this indicator that impacts family stability.

4. The percentage of children with food insecurity is now at 17.9%

Education - Top Trends:

1. Out-of-school suspensions increased by 1.9%.

While no evidence shows out-of-school suspensions work to improve student behavior, schools continue to use them – and at a high rate for Black students, who are suspended more often as early as Kindergarten. Disparities grow during middle school and high school.

For example, in middle school, Black students experience out-of-school suspensions at a rate of 47.8 per 100 students compared to a rate of 10.9 for White students. Utilizing alternative responses to student behavior that do not exclude children from the classroom, such as mental health supports and restorative justice practices, would reduce the disproportionate impact on Black student learning and keep youth connected to the school.

2. The percentage of high school students graduating on time increased by 1.4%, though students are not equally well prepared for the future.

Eighty-seven of Kentucky’s 167 school districts with high schools got worse on this indicator from 2015-16 to the 2020-21 school year. Kentucky’s economy depends on the youth of today being prepared for the workforce needs of the future, yet only 46% of 2019 high school graduates were deemed academically ready for college.

3. Around 16% of students are now planning ahead when it comes to their education.

4. There was a decrease of 1% of students living in homelessness.

Health - Top Trends:

1. There was a 3.1% decline in women smoking during their pregnancy.

2. There was an increase in low-baby weight babies - around 1% of an increase.

Babies born to Black mothers experience the highest rates of low birth weight, though variations for each race by community size call for a deeper look at local factors. For example, in rural areas, Black mothers experience a rate of 16.6 low-weight births per 100 births compared to a rate of 8.7 for White mothers and 6.4 for Latinx mothers.

Strengthening access to quality health coverage before, during, and after pregnancy and closing gaps in the use of programs like the HANDS home visiting program would reduce disparities in critical birth outcomes for Black babies and mothers.

3. There was a decline in teen pregnancies - 11.4%

4. Kentucky continues to see high numbers of children with health insurance with 95.7 percent covered in 2019, though coverage lags for Latinx children (91 percent) compared to Black (97 percent) and White (96 percent) children.

While 100 of 120 counties have improved rates in children having health coverage, we must work to cover the remaining gap so that all children have access to needed health care.

Family & Community - Top Trends:

1. There was a dramatic 14.5% increase in children entering the foster care system.

In Kentucky counties of all sizes, Black parents are incarcerated at substantially higher rates than parents of other races, with the greatest disparity in suburban counties, where 16.1 Black parents are in state custody per 1,000 adults, compared to 2.8 per 1,000 adults for White parents.

Utilizing community-based sentencing alternatives that promote both rehabilitation and accountability would allow parents who committed nonviolent offenses to stay connected to their children, minimizing the trauma for children of having a parent incarcerated and the disproportionate impacts on Black youth.

2. Children of all races most often leave foster care to be reunified with parents or guardians, yet Latinx (14 percent) and Black (17 percent) youth are more likely than White youth (11 percent) to age out of care without a permanent connection to family.

Overall, the percent of children who are reunited with their parent or primary caretaker when they exit foster care continues to be lower than five years ago, with the most recent data showing only 37 percent of kids achieving reunification - that’s compared to the previous 40%.

3. There was a huge decrease of Kentucky youth being incarcerated in the juvenile system - it now reads 22.4% as opposed to the previous 30.9%

“All kids face a long climb in their journey to adulthood, but kids of color have to climb a steeper hill due to longstanding inequities and specific barriers based on their skin color or country of origin. When we invest in what all children need and tailor additional supports for children who face greater barriers, each Kentucky kid will have a brighter future. The County Data Book offers suggested policy and practice changes that advocates and decisionmakers can take to move us from simply reading data on a page to truly transforming the future trajectory for each Kentucky kid, especially kids of color,” said Brooks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.