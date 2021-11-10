Advertisement

Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – A homecoming is set early next year for Ashland’s most-celebrated musical daughter.

The Paramount Arts Center announced Tuesday that Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Wynonna Judd will perform at the downtown Ashland venue on Friday, Feb. 4.

Judd, who has performed numerous times in her hometown, rose to fame in the 80s with her mother Naomi Judd as part of The Judds, one of the most celebrated duos in music history.

She’s known for hits including “Why Not Me,” “Mama He’s Crazy” and “No One Else on Earth.”

Wynonna’s latest release “Recollections,” an EP of cover songs, came out in 2020.

Tickets for the February show go on sale at noon Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pikeville Man convicted of healthcare fraud
Principal, staff reprimanded over Hazard High School homecoming
Walnut Harvesting Station
Clay County Couple introduce walnut harvesting station
Armstrong Coal
Former coal company mining officials going on trial in Kentucky
The Canadian Women’s Foundation launched “the Signal for Help” campaign in April of last year...
Group behind hand signal that rescued teen in Laurel Co. says response has been amazing

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
One more dry day before cold front arrives
Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center
Wynonna Judd to return to the Paramount Arts Center
Senator Mitch McConnell
Senator Mitch McConnell talks with Russellville officials on challenges facing economy
Senator Mitch McConnell Stops in Russellville @ 10
Senator Mitch McConnell Stops in Russellville @ 10
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking - 11:00 p.m.