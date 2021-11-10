Why you should consider adopting a senior animal

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While adding a furry companion to one’s home is exciting, there is an unfortunate reality impacting older animals.

“They do need to have constant testing in a sense of a vet looking at them more often to make sure they’re staying healthy, some blood work, maybe some special foods but it outweighs the cost with having a best buddy,” said Assistant Animal Control Officer at the Harlan County Animal Shelter Jennifer Williams.

Williams said senior animals are often left behind.

“They are over looked continuously and they are the #1 surrenders in these areas and it’s really sad,” Williams said.

Often times, these animals come from unfortunate situations.

“Her owner passed away. We got called out unfortunately after her death. Susie Q is more of a hospice situation,” she said. “We know that from what we can tell she’s had health problems. She’s extremely old and we’re just giving her a safe, warm happy place to stay until we find either a rescue for her or unfortunately she passes on.”

A situation like this is why Williams said seniors animals, like younger animals, deserve a second chance.

“We get really super excited if we find rescue or adopters for our seniors because just finding that good, safe, warm place for them to land is fantastic,” she said.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Williams said she hopes you will consider.

“Give them a chance. Your idea maybe a little bit different than what you bring home and that’s fantastic sometimes and it works out for the best for both you and the other animal,” she said.

In addition, Williams advises people to think ahead and consider their lifestyle prior to adopting an animal.

For more information on the Harlan County Animal Shelter, you can click here or call 606-573-8867.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.