Virginia to house new Amazon east coast facility

Governor Ralph Northam says the new facility will create about 500 jobs.
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Amazon is opening an east coast hub in Virginia.

The facility will be in Stafford County and will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain.

Governor Ralph Northam says the new facility will create about 500 jobs.

Products from third-party vendors will be sorted, repacked, and distributed to other Amazon centers.

