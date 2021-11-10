‘Thankful Thursday’ vaccine clinic & food drive planned in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County is hosting the inaugural ‘Thankful Thursday.’

It’s a dual event where you can get a COVID-19 vaccination and donate food to God’s Outreach Food Bank.

At a Wednesday morning press conference, Madison County leaders announced their plan for Thankful Thursday.

“I’m always honored when we can come together and show our appreciation for how awesome our community is and to support our community members, and that is what Thankful Thursday is all about,” said Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor.

The idea is simple it’s a mix of injection and collection.

“A drive-thru vaccination opportunity and a food drive to benefit our local food pantry and food banks here in Madison County,” said Kelley McBride, Madison County Health Dept.

Community leaders wanted to say thank you to local health care workers for their efforts over the past 20 months.

Health care professionals said getting vaccinated is thanks enough. Currently, the number of Madison County residents fully vaccinated sits at under 50 percent.

“And we know we can do better than that in Madison County,” McBride said.

As far as the food collection.

“That’s almost 3,000 people that have food insecurities. So, everything that we can do individually helps,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley.

At God’s Outreach Food Bank in Richmond, Thanksgiving is near and the facility is in need of food drive items. Assistant Director of God’s Outreach Mandy Agee says Thankful Thursday will help replenish their stores.

“We are really in need of food drive items. That has been down recently,” Agee said. “We are kind of down to our last items for that so it’s going to be a huge help.”

Thankful Thursday will be on November 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, at the Armed Forces Reserve Center next to the Main Gate of the Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond.

