Sheriff: Two people arrested for drug trafficking

45-year-old Allen Smith and 41-year-old Robin Smith were arrested in Knox County on Monday, November 8, 2021.(Knox County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County pair was arrested Monday on drug charges after one of the suspects attempted to run from the scene.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for the home of 45-year-old Allen Smith, and 41-year-old Robin Smith, both of Barbourville, after a burglary in a different part of the county back in October.

On Monday, when deputies approached the Smiths’ home, they say Allen Smith jumped out a window and ran into the woods, where he was eventually found and arrested. Robin Smith was also arrested.

While searching the home, deputies found a large amount of suspected marijuana.

Allen was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds. Robin Smith was also charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana over five pounds.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

