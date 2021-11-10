Senator Rand Paul tours Eastern Kentucky, meets with vets

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul was in the mountains again today making his first stop at Pikeville Elementary School in the morning.

The Senator met with third grade students to return “Flat Stanley.”

One of the students sent the school project to work with the Senator last month and his office kept track of his day-to-day before returning him to the students and letting them ask questions about government and rules.

Senator Paul said it’s all about teaching kids that government can be accessible.

“To me, it’s worthwhile to come here and to see them all light up and to see the excitement and for them to get a little bit of a connection,” said Senator Paul. “You know, the government’s so far away from them. The government’s always doing something to you or for you and it’s all the way up in washington. People don’t often get to connect. And, so, it was nice to connect with them.”

The Senator continued his visit in Pikeville meeting with law enforcement and city officials.

Then the Senator recognized a couple Eastern Kentucky businesses for contributions made in our communities.

Reed Family Floral in Virgie and Kentucky Mist Distillery in Whitesburg received distinction as small businesses of the week. This honor is delivered to businesses that have carved out a unique and successful position in towns and cities statewide.

Kentucky Mist owner, Colin Fultz, was thrilled to host the senator at his Whitesburg distillery.

“Oh, I think it’s great,” Fultz said. “It’s great for the distillery and it’s great for city of Whitesburg anytime a Senator comes to Whitesburg.”

The Senator ended his day in Harlan, where he met with veterans, and brought along veteran service specialists to help with healthcare needs.

Senator Paul addressed the group of vets to offer his support on issues that have legislative solutions, while pointing to the local groups as the best source for handling personal problems with the system.

A local organizer spoke about how this event was about more than just sharing problems.

“I know what it’s like to not have the care that you need when you need it,” said local veteran and event organizer, Macky Wynn. “And this was just important to me to get these people here because we have so many people who don’t want to go to a Veterans Affairs facility to get enrolled in the system.”

The Senator also made stops in Jenkins and Cumberland where he spoke with people about local economic concerns.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.